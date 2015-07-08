Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOVE, TOREZ QUINSHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 03:47:00
Court Case 2302016702020
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HINSON, BRENT RCIHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 00:08:00
Court Case 5902022212701
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WOLDU, SAMUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 00:20:00
Court Case 5902022212764
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BUTLER-GREENE, ZAIRE SHARIF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 01:30:00
Court Case 5902022212752
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name NICKERSON, SHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/22/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 04:53:00
Court Case 5902022212771
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHAVIS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-23 03:11:00
Court Case 7502020704216
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00