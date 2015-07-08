Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOVE, TOREZ QUINSHON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 03:47:00
|Court Case
|2302016702020
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HINSON, BRENT RCIHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022212701
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOLDU, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/8/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022212764
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BUTLER-GREENE, ZAIRE SHARIF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022212752
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|NICKERSON, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/22/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 04:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022212771
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHAVIS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-23 03:11:00
|Court Case
|7502020704216
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00