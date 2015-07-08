Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leak, Bennie Leon
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|202202584
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying A Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Leak, Bennie Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying A Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 00:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Craig, Paris Naquand
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|202202894
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Craig, Paris Naquand (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 05:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Duncan, Cassandra Natasha
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Cassandra Natasha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at State Road 1005, Marshville, NC, on 4/23/2022 05:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Lee, Daniel Kemel
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/23/2022 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K
|Name
|White, Dontavis Matraz
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2022
|Court Case
|202202585
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|White, Dontavis Matraz (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K