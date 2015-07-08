Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leak, Bennie Leon
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case 202202584
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying A Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Leak, Bennie Leon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Carrying A Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 00:31.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Craig, Paris Naquand
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case 202202894
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Craig, Paris Naquand (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 05:10.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Duncan, Cassandra Natasha
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
Description Duncan, Cassandra Natasha (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at State Road 1005, Marshville, NC, on 4/23/2022 05:27.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Lee, Daniel Kemel
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Lee, Daniel Kemel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 08:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Bartlett, Kathleen Suzanne (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/23/2022 11:45.
Arresting Officer Wall, K

Name White, Dontavis Matraz
Arrest Date 04/23/2022
Court Case 202202585
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description White, Dontavis Matraz (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2022 13:18.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K