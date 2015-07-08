Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DERICK ROMERILL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/30/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 08:26:00
|Court Case
|5902022212863
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOODS, CLIFTON ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022212862
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|BRACE, DERRICK DESHUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1993
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 00:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ATKINS, LASHEA YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022212534
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPANN, JERRY JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902022212836
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MEADOWS, CHARLES HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-24 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902022210380
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00