Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2022.

Name Burns, Tammy Mccall
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case 202202917
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Burns, Tammy Mccall (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4400-BLK Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2022 03:44.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Morga De Leon, Efrain
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case 202202606
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Morga De Leon, Efrain (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2300-BLK Concord Hwy/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2022 03:51.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Richardson, Robert Ledanta
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Richardson, Robert Ledanta (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/24/2022 06:16.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Easterling, Kalen Taquon Teshun
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Easterling, Kalen Taquon Teshun (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 4/24/2022 08:33.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Cherismeau, Sharmaine Javonda
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of A Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Cherismeau, Sharmaine Javonda (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of A Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/24/2022 13:07.
Arresting Officer Hrbolich, N C

Name Love, Joshua Matthew
Arrest Date 04/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Love, Joshua Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4000-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/24/2022 13:49.
Arresting Officer Wall, K