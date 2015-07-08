Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burns, Tammy Mccall
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|202202917
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Burns, Tammy Mccall (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4400-BLK Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2022 03:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Morga De Leon, Efrain
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|202202606
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Morga De Leon, Efrain (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2300-BLK Concord Hwy/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2022 03:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Richardson, Robert Ledanta
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Robert Ledanta (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/24/2022 06:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Easterling, Kalen Taquon Teshun
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Easterling, Kalen Taquon Teshun (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Wingate, NC, on 4/24/2022 08:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Cherismeau, Sharmaine Javonda
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of A Stolen Firearm (F) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Cherismeau, Sharmaine Javonda (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of A Stolen Firearm (F) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/24/2022 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|Love, Joshua Matthew
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Love, Joshua Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4000-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/24/2022 13:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K