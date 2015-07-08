Description

Morga De Leon, Efrain (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2300-BLK Concord Hwy/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2022 03:51.