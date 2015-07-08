Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEWART, ROBERT EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/17/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 08:32:00
Court Case 4802021056006
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 22500.00

Name SMITH, TIMMIE L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 15:50:00
Court Case 1202020054334
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DAVIS, CARMEN IMANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 08:50:00
Court Case 9102021202162
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHELLMAN, AARIN SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 17:25:00
Court Case 5902022213021
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EVANS, EDGERRIN TYREL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/16/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 09:55:00
Court Case 3102022052122
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name THOMAS, DEVON MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-25 17:20:00
Court Case 5902022213001
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00