Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEWART, ROBERT EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/17/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 08:32:00
|Court Case
|4802021056006
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|22500.00
|Name
|SMITH, TIMMIE L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 15:50:00
|Court Case
|1202020054334
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CARMEN IMANI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 08:50:00
|Court Case
|9102021202162
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHELLMAN, AARIN SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 17:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022213021
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EVANS, EDGERRIN TYREL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/16/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 09:55:00
|Court Case
|3102022052122
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, DEVON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-25 17:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022213001
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00