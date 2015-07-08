Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shore, Austin Douglas
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2022
|Court Case
|202202951
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), And 3) Fugitive Other State (F),
|Description
|Shore, Austin Douglas (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 3) Fugitive Other State (F), at 4300-BLK Cureton Ferry Rd, Catawba, SC, on 4/25/2022 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Bishop, Shane
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2022
|Court Case
|202202720
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Theft (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Theft (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Conley, Dylan Leonard
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2022
|Court Case
|202202720
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Theft (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Conley, Dylan Leonard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Theft (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 7100-BLK Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2022 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Phillips, Jason Alan
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Jason Alan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hatley, Renee Anne
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2022
|Court Case
|202202641
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 17:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L