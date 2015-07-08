Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shore, Austin Douglas
Arrest Date 04/25/2022
Court Case 202202951
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), And 3) Fugitive Other State (F),
Description Shore, Austin Douglas (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), and 3) Fugitive Other State (F), at 4300-BLK Cureton Ferry Rd, Catawba, SC, on 4/25/2022 15:14.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Bishop, Shane
Arrest Date 04/25/2022
Court Case 202202720
Charge 1) Financial Card Theft (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Theft (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, R

Name Conley, Dylan Leonard
Arrest Date 04/25/2022
Court Case 202202720
Charge 1) Financial Card Theft (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Conley, Dylan Leonard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Theft (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 7100-BLK Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2022 15:32.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Phillips, Jason Alan
Arrest Date 04/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Phillips, Jason Alan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hatley, Renee Anne
Arrest Date 04/25/2022
Court Case 202202641
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2022 17:23.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L