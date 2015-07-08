Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOORE, LARRY RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 00:38:00
|Court Case
|5902022212805
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022211149
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMILTON, SACOYA RACHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022213093
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, JAMONE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/11/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 17:44:00
|Court Case
|5902022213122
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SPEARMAN, WILLIAM DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022213044
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MORGAN, LEVENSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1962
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-26 08:19:00
|Court Case
|5902022200946
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00