Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-26-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name MOORE, LARRY RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 00:38:00
Court Case 5902022212805
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, KEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 08:45:00
Court Case 5902022211149
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HAMILTON, SACOYA RACHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 10:49:00
Court Case 5902022213093
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JONES, JAMONE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 17:44:00
Court Case 5902022213122
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SPEARMAN, WILLIAM DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 00:55:00
Court Case 5902022213044
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MORGAN, LEVENSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1962
Height 6.1
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-26 08:19:00
Court Case 5902022200946
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1500.00