Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clark, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2022
|Court Case
|202202650
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Clark, Johnny (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2022 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 04:03, 4/26/2022. Reported: 04:03, 4/26/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Rendon, Kenia
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2022
|Court Case
|202202651
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Rendon, Kenia (U /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 200-BLK Wilkes Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2022 04:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Higgins, Stephanie Erin
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Higgins, Stephanie Erin (W /F/49) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 3000-BLK Love Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 05:09, 4/26/2022 and 05:10, 4/26/2022. Reported: 05:10, 4/26/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Marsh, Raheem Antonio
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2022
|Court Case
|202202652
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Raheem Antonio (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK Hunley St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2022 06:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/14) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 08:04, 4/26/2022. Reported: 08:04, 4/26/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B