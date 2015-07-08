Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, XAVIER DUJAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021207480
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CANNON, CAPPRICE LACHETTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/9/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 11:00:00
|Court Case
|3502021710010
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TERRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/8/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020237368
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BUTLER, ROLAND ADAIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 03:42:00
|Court Case
|5402004050476
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUBBARD, MARLON OLANDUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022213214
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOXLEY, CHANNEL SABRINA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-27 16:19:00
|Court Case
|5902022213235
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00