Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, XAVIER DUJAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 03:12:00
Court Case 5902021207480
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CANNON, CAPPRICE LACHETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/9/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 11:00:00
Court Case 3502021710010
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WILLIAMS, TERRENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 16:30:00
Court Case 5902020237368
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BUTLER, ROLAND ADAIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 03:42:00
Court Case 5402004050476
Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
Bond Amount

Name HUBBARD, MARLON OLANDUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 10:50:00
Court Case 5902022213214
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BOXLEY, CHANNEL SABRINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-27 16:19:00
Court Case 5902022213235
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00