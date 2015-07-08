Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jacobs, Sean Darnell
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jacobs, Sean Darnell (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, at Springhill Drive, Stallings, NC, on 4/27/2022 11:14:08 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|Cox, Brian Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2022
|Court Case
|202202682
|Charge
|Communicating Threats, M (M),
|Description
|Cox, Brian Christopher (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], on 01:53, 4/27/2022. Reported: 01:53, 4/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Cox, Brian Christopher
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2022
|Court Case
|202202682
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Cox, Brian Christopher (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|04-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:27, 4/27/2022 and 03:28, 4/27/2022. Reported: 03:28, 4/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Lopez, Juan Manuel
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2022
|Court Case
|202202683
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Juan Manuel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2800-BLK Arrowhead Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 03:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R