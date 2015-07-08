Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jacobs, Sean Darnell
Arrest Date 04-27-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Jacobs, Sean Darnell (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, at Springhill Drive, Stallings, NC, on 4/27/2022 11:14:08 PM.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Cox, Brian Christopher
Arrest Date 04/27/2022
Court Case 202202682
Charge Communicating Threats, M (M),
Description Cox, Brian Christopher (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 02:33.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
Arrest Date 04-27-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], on 01:53, 4/27/2022. Reported: 01:53, 4/27/2022.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Cox, Brian Christopher
Arrest Date 04/27/2022
Court Case 202202682
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Cox, Brian Christopher (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 02:33.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 04-27-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 03:27, 4/27/2022 and 03:28, 4/27/2022. Reported: 03:28, 4/27/2022.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Lopez, Juan Manuel
Arrest Date 04/27/2022
Court Case 202202683
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Lopez, Juan Manuel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2800-BLK Arrowhead Ct, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2022 03:43.
Arresting Officer Eason, R