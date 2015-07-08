Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRISON, JOHN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 06:52:00
|Court Case
|5902022213294
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GOURDINE, CEDRIC LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/2/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022213352
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|RASBERRY, LINSTER EARL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022213324
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, SANDRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/17/1958
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022213281
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAYNES, CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/23/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902020224868
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ROSEBORO, TOMMY LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1953
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-28 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022213374
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00