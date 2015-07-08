Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jemisonmagno, John Alexander
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Jemisonmagno, John Alexander (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 18:49.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Jemisonmagno, John Alexander
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Trafficking Drug True Bill, F (F),
Description Jemisonmagno, John Alexander (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking Drug True Bill, F (F), at 8900-BLK Hammersley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/28/2022 20:07.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Myers, Frances Maye
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case 202202724
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 21:06.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Hardison, Jessica Michelle
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case 202203065
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hardison, Jessica Michelle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/28/2022 21:24.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Cajal, Jeron Andrew
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case 202202725
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Cajal, Jeron Andrew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4900-BLK Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 22:48.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Darby, David Thomas
Arrest Date 04/28/2022
Court Case 202203064
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Darby, David Thomas (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1100-BLK Ladera Dr/chimera Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/28/2022 23:16.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E