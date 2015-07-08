Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jemisonmagno, John Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jemisonmagno, John Alexander (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Jemisonmagno, John Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking Drug True Bill, F (F),
|Description
|Jemisonmagno, John Alexander (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking Drug True Bill, F (F), at 8900-BLK Hammersley Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/28/2022 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Myers, Frances Maye
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|202202724
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Hardison, Jessica Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203065
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hardison, Jessica Michelle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/28/2022 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Cajal, Jeron Andrew
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|202202725
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cajal, Jeron Andrew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4900-BLK Aldersbrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2022 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Darby, David Thomas
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2022
|Court Case
|202203064
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Darby, David Thomas (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 1100-BLK Ladera Dr/chimera Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/28/2022 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E