Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATE, CLARENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019228876
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|GALLOWAY, MYA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/2003
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|136
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 00:33:00
|Court Case
|8902022051307
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, DRUANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/6/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018235722
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GONZALEZ, IGNACIO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 00:20:00
|Court Case
|1202018712664
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|355.00
|Name
|BETHEA, LASHANTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022213469
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HANNER-FOSTER, KYLA RENEA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/26/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-29 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022213425
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00