Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name PATE, CLARENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 09:15:00
Court Case 5902019228876
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name GALLOWAY, MYA NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/2003
Height 5.6
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 00:33:00
Court Case 8902022051307
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMSON, DRUANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 10:15:00
Court Case 5902018235722
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GONZALEZ, IGNACIO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 00:20:00
Court Case 1202018712664
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 355.00

Name BETHEA, LASHANTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 09:45:00
Court Case 5902022213469
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name HANNER-FOSTER, KYLA RENEA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/26/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-04-29 00:03:00
Court Case 5902022213425
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00