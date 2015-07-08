Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Price, Jessica Elaine
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case 202203079
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (F),
Description Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 17:11.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Rape, Matthew Henry
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Rape, Matthew Henry (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Cook, Jamie Dean
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Cook, Jamie Dean (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Newman, Damien
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Newman, Damien (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4800-BLK Shea Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hayes, Steven Todd
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case 202202980
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Hayes, Steven Todd (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Centerview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:19.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Melton, Ronnie Willis J
Arrest Date 04/29/2022
Court Case 202203086
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Melton, Ronnie Willis J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:27.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A