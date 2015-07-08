Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Price, Jessica Elaine
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203079
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (F),
|Description
|Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Rape, Matthew Henry
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Rape, Matthew Henry (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Cook, Jamie Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Cook, Jamie Dean (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Newman, Damien
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Newman, Damien (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4800-BLK Shea Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hayes, Steven Todd
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|202202980
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Hayes, Steven Todd (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Centerview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Melton, Ronnie Willis J
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2022
|Court Case
|202203086
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Melton, Ronnie Willis J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/29/2022 21:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A