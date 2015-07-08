Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VEGA-ANGELES, MANUEL ARMANDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022213545
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, JAMES BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022213626
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDWELL, AMARION ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022213551
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EHRENS, RUSSELL DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1961
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022212648
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOPEZ-SANTOS, DEYAN ROBINSON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/23/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 01:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022213549
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MACKIN, CALVIN L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/30/1957
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-04-30 10:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022213629
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00