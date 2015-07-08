Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Laney, Desmond Quantrell
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|202202750
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Laney, Desmond Quantrell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2022 04:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Covington, Jehon Tyre
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|202202750
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Covington, Jehon Tyre (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2022 04:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Knotts, Tyler
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|202202753
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), And 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Tyler (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), and 3) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2022 09:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Knotts, Tyler
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|202202755
|Charge
|Possess Sch Vi Cs( Compliance Fee), M (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Tyler (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sch Vi Cs( Compliance Fee), M (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2022 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Carpenter, Michael Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Michael Dean (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6600-BLK E Marshville Blvd/n Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 4/30/2022 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Hardeman, Virgil Leroy
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony, F (F),
|Description
|Hardeman, Virgil Leroy (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony, F (F), at 2400-BLK Flagstick Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/30/2022 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N