Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANDERS, LINWOOD DEMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/4/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 01:56:00
Court Case 5902022213705
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CRUMPLER, CAITLIN SOPHIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/5/2003
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 07:18:00
Court Case 5902022213752
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROOKS, DERRICK LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 14:35:00
Court Case 5902022213781
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name ESCALANTELEMUS, DENIS OMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/19/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 04:35:00
Court Case 4802022700268
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ELLIOT, KENNETH RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 13:25:00
Court Case 5902022213670
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BROWN, ZCHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-01 13:50:00
Court Case 5902022213785
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500.00