Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mars, Kaishawn
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mars, Kaishawn (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Fowler Secrest, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Lindberg, Laura Calvert
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Lindberg, Laura Calvert (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 5/1/2022 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Olmedoserna, Amor Arlette
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|202202777
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Olmedoserna, Amor Arlette (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Vazquez, Saul Taboada
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|202202777
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Saul Taboada (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Munoz, Jimmy Reyes
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|202202778
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Munoz, Jimmy Reyes (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Patton Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Ignacio, Eulalio Samuel
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2022
|Court Case
|202202778
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ignacio, Eulalio Samuel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500-BLK Patton Av/sells St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R