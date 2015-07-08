Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mars, Kaishawn
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mars, Kaishawn (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Fowler Secrest, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:24.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Lindberg, Laura Calvert
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Lindberg, Laura Calvert (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 5/1/2022 21:28.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Olmedoserna, Amor Arlette
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case 202202777
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Olmedoserna, Amor Arlette (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:31.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Vazquez, Saul Taboada
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case 202202777
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Vazquez, Saul Taboada (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 300-BLK S Thompson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:32.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Munoz, Jimmy Reyes
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case 202202778
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Munoz, Jimmy Reyes (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Patton Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:39.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Ignacio, Eulalio Samuel
Arrest Date 05/01/2022
Court Case 202202778
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Ignacio, Eulalio Samuel (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 500-BLK Patton Av/sells St, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2022 00:39.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R