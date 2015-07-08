Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JAMES, HASHEEM OTIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/27/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 05:17:00
Court Case 4802021051185
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CURRENCE, MARIESHA CHERISH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 11:09:00
Court Case 3502019058526
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DYER, DAVID MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 15:05:00
Court Case 5902022213894
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PICHARDO, ORIS MAURY-JOAQUIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 05:22:00
Court Case 5902021233691
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name MCGROARTY, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/7/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 12:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-02 14:00:00
Court Case 5902022213623
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00