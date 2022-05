Description

Massey, Lavasia Dantae (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Disclosure Of Private Images (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2022 14:04.