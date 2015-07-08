Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUNT, KAYLA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/22/1990
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|92
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 12:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, JENNIFER ROBIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|228
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022214054
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FRAZIER, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021233185
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RHYNE, JASON LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 09:15:00
|Court Case
|8902022051294
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLEMAN, ALTEREEK TREVINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1978
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 14:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017234943
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BROADIE, REGINALD LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/24/1969
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|199
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-03 02:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022213926
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|150000.00