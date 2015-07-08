Charge

1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana, Pdp) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imp, Fict/Alt Title) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, 2Nd Degree Trespass) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (M),