Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2022.
|Name
|Mcmanus, Justin Noel
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault With Deadly Weapon (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Justin Noel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With Deadly Weapon (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 5/3/2022 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Stegall, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), And 5) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Stegall, John Alan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), and 5) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2022 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Stegall, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana, Pdp), M (F),
|Description
|Stegall, John Alan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana, Pdp), M (F), at 1400-BLK Thomason St., Lexington, NC, on 5/3/2022 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Stegall, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marijuana, Pdp) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imp, Fict/Alt Title) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, 2Nd Degree Trespass) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Stegall, John Alan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marijuana, Pdp) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imp, Fict/alt Title) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, 2nd Degree Trespass) (M), 4) Probation Violation (M), 5) Probation Violation (F), and 6) Probation Violation (M), at 1400-BLK Thomason St., Lexington, NC, on 5/3/2022 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Lester, Austin Wade
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Lester, Austin Wade (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2022 16:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Brooks, Jeffrey Glenn
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2022
|Court Case
|202202255
|Charge
|Sex Offender On Premise (F),
|Description
|Brooks, Jeffrey Glenn (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender On Premise (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2022 16:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E