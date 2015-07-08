Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MULLINS, KALEB CASEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/12/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 04:04:00
Court Case 5902022214221
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name GRAY, DONNEQUAI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/19/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 14:08:00
Court Case 5902022214239
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LEMMOND, JEREMY SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 04:15:00
Court Case 5902022214223
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MAYFIELD, SCOTT RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022214241
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, STEPHON BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/16/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 00:00:00
Court Case 5902022214185
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BANNER, LATIF THOMAS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/20/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-05 10:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount