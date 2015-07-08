Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MULLINS, KALEB CASEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 04:04:00
|Court Case
|5902022214221
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAY, DONNEQUAI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 14:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022214239
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LEMMOND, JEREMY SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 04:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022214223
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MAYFIELD, SCOTT RANDOLPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022214241
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, STEPHON BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/16/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022214185
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BANNER, LATIF THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/20/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-05 10:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount