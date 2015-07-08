Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Zapata, Rudy Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Zapata, Rudy Ernesto (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3100-BLK Spring Harvest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/5/2022 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Frazier, Clara Bailey
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Frazier, Clara Bailey (B /F/59) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 22:30, 5/4/2022. Reported: 01:04, 5/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Galvan, Alejandra Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2022
|Court Case
|202202892
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Galvan, Alejandra Ramirez (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2022 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], between 01:18, 5/5/2022 and 01:19, 5/5/2022. Reported: 01:19, 5/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Zavala, Maria Aguilera
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Zavala, Maria Aguilera (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 5800-BLK Sunnywood Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/5/2022 19:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mockalis, Greg
|Arrest Date
|05-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mockalis, Greg (W /M/72) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3000-BLK Rochester Ct, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/5/2022 and 07:43, 5/5/2022. Reported: 07:43, 5/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J