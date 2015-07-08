Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RODEZNO, JOSE MANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 03:25:00
Court Case 5902022214350
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELKOVICH, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/7/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 10:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, JAMAAL D
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/12/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 16:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name VALERIO, FRANCIS ALBERTO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 02:59:00
Court Case 5902022214372
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HORTON, MICAH JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/12/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 10:00:00
Court Case 5902022214245
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WRIGHT, CHARLES CECIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1972
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-06 15:00:00
Court Case 5902022212042
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 15000.00