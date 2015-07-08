Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Langston, Savannah Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|202203264
|Charge
|1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Langston, Savannah Marie (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Capote-sosa, Jose Mauel
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|202203263
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Capote-sosa, Jose Mauel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at S Sutherland Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Lee, Dylan Sean
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speed Competition (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Lee, Dylan Sean (A /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speed Competition (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 7600-BLK Prescot Glen Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/6/2022 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Byars, Harvey Evan
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200109
|Charge
|Gun Etc On Educ Prop, F (F),
|Description
|Byars, Harvey Evan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Gun Etc On Educ Prop, F (F), at 100-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Miles, Wanda Lukisha
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|202202913
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (School Attendence Vio), M (M),
|Description
|Miles, Wanda Lukisha (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (school Attendence Vio), M (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2022
|Court Case
|202202901
|Charge
|1) Domestic Crim Trespass (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Domestic Crim Trespass (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W