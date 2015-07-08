Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Langston, Savannah Marie
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case 202203264
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Langston, Savannah Marie (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:19.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Capote-sosa, Jose Mauel
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case 202203263
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Capote-sosa, Jose Mauel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at S Sutherland Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 00:35.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Lee, Dylan Sean
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Speed Competition (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Lee, Dylan Sean (A /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speed Competition (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 7600-BLK Prescot Glen Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/6/2022 12:20.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Byars, Harvey Evan
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case 202200109
Charge Gun Etc On Educ Prop, F (F),
Description Byars, Harvey Evan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Gun Etc On Educ Prop, F (F), at 100-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:21.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Miles, Wanda Lukisha
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case 202202913
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (School Attendence Vio), M (M),
Description Miles, Wanda Lukisha (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (school Attendence Vio), M (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 14:45.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 05/06/2022
Court Case 202202901
Charge 1) Domestic Crim Trespass (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Domestic Crim Trespass (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2022 02:41.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W