Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHISHOLM, FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/13/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902022214539
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, WILLIE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1976
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 14:53:00
|Court Case
|2502021060207
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EADS, HAKIM LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 05:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022214524
|Charge Description
|INTIMIDATING WITNESS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAYSON, RYAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1981
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 06:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022214536
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DENARD, KEENAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/2/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902022207510
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PHARR, KEITH LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-07 04:21:00
|Court Case
|5902022214434
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00