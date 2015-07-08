Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHISHOLM, FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/13/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 02:27:00
Court Case 5902022214539
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WILLIAMS, WILLIE JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1976
Height 6.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 14:53:00
Court Case 2502021060207
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount

Name EADS, HAKIM LEONARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 05:17:00
Court Case 5902022214524
Charge Description INTIMIDATING WITNESS
Bond Amount

Name GRAYSON, RYAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 06:48:00
Court Case 5902022214536
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DENARD, KEENAN LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 00:11:00
Court Case 5902022207510
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PHARR, KEITH LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-07 04:21:00
Court Case 5902022214434
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00