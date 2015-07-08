Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Whetstine, Rachel Geneva
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Whetstine, Rachel Geneva (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Pdp), M (M), at 5000-BLK Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/7/2022 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Walker, Brandon Devon
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Walker, Brandon Devon (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Ambriz, Hector
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Ambriz, Hector (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Non-support Of Children (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/7/2022 05:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Hood, Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|202202879
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 3) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Hood, Robert (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 3) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 10:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Dent, Jeffrey Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dent, Jeffrey Edward (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Payne, Katlyn Jane
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Payne, Katlyn Jane (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2022 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J