Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Whetstine, Rachel Geneva
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Pdp), M (M),
Description Whetstine, Rachel Geneva (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Poss Sch Iv Cs, Pdp), M (M), at 5000-BLK Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/7/2022 00:45.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Walker, Brandon Devon
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Walker, Brandon Devon (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 00:50.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Ambriz, Hector
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Ambriz, Hector (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Non-support Of Children (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74/faith Church Road Ext, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/7/2022 05:34.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Hood, Robert
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case 202202879
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 3) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Hood, Robert (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 3) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 10:11.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Dent, Jeffrey Edward
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dent, Jeffrey Edward (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2022 12:17.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Payne, Katlyn Jane
Arrest Date 05/07/2022
Court Case
Charge No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Payne, Katlyn Jane (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 5400-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/7/2022 13:29.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J