Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REYES-DUBON, LUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/10/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 02:01:00
Court Case 5902022213883
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name NELSON, AVERY HIATT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/2/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 01:28:00
Court Case 5902022214620
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHENG, GANG
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 04:42:00
Court Case 5902022214610
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GREY, TERRY ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 07:59:00
Court Case 5902022214624
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCLELLAN, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 07:06:00
Court Case 5902022214636
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILKINS, JASON DWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-08 05:29:00
Court Case 5902022214634
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount