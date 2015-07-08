Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Durbin, William Timothy
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|202202947
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Moore, Jennifer Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|202202945
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), And 6) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Moore, Jennifer Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 6) Speeding (M), at 1100-BLK Iceman St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5300-BLK Unionville Brief Rd/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/8/2022 04:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Richardson, Beverly Garmon
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|202202952
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Beverly Garmon (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 04:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Pitalua Solano, Alberto
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|202202957
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Pitalua Solano, Alberto (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1200-BLK Lancaster Av/memory Ln, Monroe, SC, on 5/8/2022 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Eddie, Precious Somone
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2022
|Court Case
|202203327
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 21:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A