Moore, Jennifer Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 6) Speeding (M), at 1100-BLK Iceman St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 02:27.