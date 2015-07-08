Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Durbin, William Timothy
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case 202202947
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 00:24.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Moore, Jennifer Nicole
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case 202202945
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), And 6) Speeding (M),
Description Moore, Jennifer Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 6) Speeding (M), at 1100-BLK Iceman St/icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 02:27.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5300-BLK Unionville Brief Rd/e Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/8/2022 04:07.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Richardson, Beverly Garmon
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case 202202952
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Richardson, Beverly Garmon (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 04:53.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Pitalua Solano, Alberto
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case 202202957
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Pitalua Solano, Alberto (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1200-BLK Lancaster Av/memory Ln, Monroe, SC, on 5/8/2022 19:44.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Eddie, Precious Somone
Arrest Date 05/08/2022
Court Case 202203327
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Eddie, Precious Somone (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Lancaster Hwy/long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2022 21:47.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A