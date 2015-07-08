Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GAMBLIN, JAKE DARIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/23/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022214678
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|FLORES, CARLOS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/30/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 09:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CANECLIDES, JOSHUA ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022214719
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, TOURE DUBOIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902022213519
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LOPEZ-PACHECO, MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/1996
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 09:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, DEAISA LANDREA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-09 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022214516
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|1000.00