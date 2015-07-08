Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GAMBLIN, JAKE DARIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/23/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 00:35:00
Court Case 5902022214678
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name FLORES, CARLOS ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/30/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 09:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CANECLIDES, JOSHUA ZACHARY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 14:50:00
Court Case 5902022214719
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, TOURE DUBOIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 02:51:00
Court Case 5902022213519
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LOPEZ-PACHECO, MARTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1996
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 09:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, DEAISA LANDREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-09 14:18:00
Court Case 5902022214516
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 1000.00