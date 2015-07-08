Description

Faulkner, Latrice Antoinette (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny-m) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2022 11:45.