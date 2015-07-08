Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hatley, Tyler Matthew
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Hatley, Tyler Matthew (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 1100-BLK N 11th St, Albemarle, NC, on 5/9/2022 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Banks, John Carey
|Arrest Date
|05-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Banks, John Carey (W /M/30) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2500-BLK King Arthur Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:50, 5/8/2022 and 07:50, 5/9/2022. Reported: 07:50, 5/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Faulkner, Latrice Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2022
|Court Case
|202202974
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny-M) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Latrice Antoinette (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny-m) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2022 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Wilson, Melinda Pina
|Arrest Date
|05-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Melinda Pina (W /F/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2500-BLK King Arthur Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:50, 5/8/2022 and 07:58, 5/9/2022. Reported: 07:58, 5/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Haslip, Tamar Raheem Wynn
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Identity Theft, Obtain Property (F), 3) Fugitive (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment(Obtain Prop, Identity Theft) (F),
|Description
|Haslip, Tamar Raheem Wynn (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(identity Theft, Obtain Property (F), 3) Fugitive (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment(obtain Prop, Identity Theft) (F), at 400-BLK Mcbrayer St, Shelby, NC, on 5/9/2022 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 11:00, 5/7/2022 and 08:35, 5/9/2022. Reported: 08:35, 5/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J