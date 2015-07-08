Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 5/10/2022 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Coll, Katie Noelle
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|202203391
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Coll, Katie Noelle (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4300-BLK Mourning Dove Dr, Weddington, NC, on 5/10/2022 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Millner, Gregg Lamont
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Millner, Gregg Lamont (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 5/10/2022 13:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|202202992
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2022 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Guilford, Amari
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Guilford, Amari (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 4900-BLK Central Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 5/10/2022 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lyons, Corey Monte
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2022
|Court Case
|202202993
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2022 03:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S