Description

Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2022 00:28.