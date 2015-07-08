Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEASLEY, RICKY LAHAHM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022214936
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HICKMAN, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902022214828
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RAINEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/27/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022212182
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WYNN, JASHAUN MARTESE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022214996
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, DASEAN DANIELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/25/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022213180
|Charge Description
|CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CROSS, KAVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-11 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022214932
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00