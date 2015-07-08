Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burr, Joe Thomas
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Burr, Joe Thomas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 700-BLK Peedee Rd, Norwood, NC, on 5/11/2022 13:00.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Ivey, Lowell Philip
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ivey, Lowell Philip (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2022 14:29.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Massey, Rodney
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case 202203024
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Massey, Rodney (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Taylor, Chancelor Don Cornelius
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case 202203418
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Taylor, Chancelor Don Cornelius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:07.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Avalos, Jacoby
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case 202203024
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Avalos, Jacoby (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:08.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Bunn, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 05/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 6600-BLK Catfish Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:24.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D