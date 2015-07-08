Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burr, Joe Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Burr, Joe Thomas (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 700-BLK Peedee Rd, Norwood, NC, on 5/11/2022 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Ivey, Lowell Philip
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Lowell Philip (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2022 14:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Massey, Rodney
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|202203024
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Massey, Rodney (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Taylor, Chancelor Don Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|202203418
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Chancelor Don Cornelius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Avalos, Jacoby
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|202203024
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Avalos, Jacoby (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 6600-BLK Catfish Dr, Sherrills Ford, NC, on 5/11/2022 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D