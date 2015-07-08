Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOPPER, KADIJAH TRANIKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 08:06:00
Court Case 1202021051410
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name THOMPSON, COREY LAMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/2/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 159
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 12:02:00
Court Case 7902022050113
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MAHATHA, FRANCIS GARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1962
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 08:27:00
Court Case 5902022215054
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BYRD, KEION JUWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 11:25:00
Court Case 5902022214711
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, TERRENCE DENZEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/25/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 09:05:00
Court Case 1202022051514
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STANLEY, TAYVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-12 11:33:00
Court Case 5902022215095
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 2000.00