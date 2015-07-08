Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alexander, Bernard Kenneth
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case 202203055
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Alexander, Bernard Kenneth (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 19:09.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Borden, Christopher William
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case 202203054
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Borden, Christopher William (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:28.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Liles, Tisa Taramae
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case 202203058
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:40.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Jenkins, Christine Elaine
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case 202203107
Charge Arson – 2Nd Degree (F),
Description Jenkins, Christine Elaine (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 2nd Degree (F), at 1500-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:44.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Mclemore, Tricia Lea
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case 202203041
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mclemore, Tricia Lea (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 04:13.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Soto, Nicole Rachel
Arrest Date 05/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Soto, Nicole Rachel (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 2800-BLK Oldfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 11:24.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B