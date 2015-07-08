Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alexander, Bernard Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|202203055
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Alexander, Bernard Kenneth (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Borden, Christopher William
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|202203054
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Borden, Christopher William (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Liles, Tisa Taramae
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|202203058
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Jenkins, Christine Elaine
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|202203107
|Charge
|Arson – 2Nd Degree (F),
|Description
|Jenkins, Christine Elaine (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 2nd Degree (F), at 1500-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2022 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Mclemore, Tricia Lea
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|202203041
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mclemore, Tricia Lea (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 04:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Soto, Nicole Rachel
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Soto, Nicole Rachel (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 2800-BLK Oldfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2022 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B