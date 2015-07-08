Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SINGS, JAMES LAMONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021240042
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SIO-SOMAH, MICHAEL ESIMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 18:11:00
Court Case 1202021050818
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name ESTRADA, FRANCISCO PALOBLANCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 00:43:00
Court Case 5902022215154
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CRUZ, RODOLFO JAVIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/20/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 13:00:00
Court Case 3502021001208
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BECK, KENNETH JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/8/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 01:21:00
Court Case 5902022215158
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GREGORY, ALASIA DIVINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-13 12:12:00
Court Case 5902019203750
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00