Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SINGS, JAMES LAMONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021240042
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SIO-SOMAH, MICHAEL ESIMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 18:11:00
|Court Case
|1202021050818
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|ESTRADA, FRANCISCO PALOBLANCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 00:43:00
|Court Case
|5902022215154
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRUZ, RODOLFO JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/20/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 13:00:00
|Court Case
|3502021001208
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BECK, KENNETH JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/8/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902022215158
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GREGORY, ALASIA DIVINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/16/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-13 12:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019203750
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00