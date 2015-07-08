Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Taylor, Bryan Tomar
Arrest Date 05/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Taylor, Bryan Tomar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 10:53.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Howie, Olivia Faith
Arrest Date 05/13/2022
Court Case 202203473
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Howie, Olivia Faith (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:28.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Clyburn, Jayqua Edward
Arrest Date 05/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Clyburn, Jayqua Edward (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:34.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Germany, Al Britten
Arrest Date 05/13/2022
Court Case 202203069
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Germany, Al Britten (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:36.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Arter, Matthew Bell
Arrest Date 05/13/2022
Court Case 202203486
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Arter, Matthew Bell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3900-BLK Fincher Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2022 17:05.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M