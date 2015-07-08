Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Bryan Tomar
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Bryan Tomar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Howie, Olivia Faith
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203473
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Howie, Olivia Faith (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Germany, Al Britten
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203069
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Germany, Al Britten (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2022 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Name
|Arter, Matthew Bell
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2022
|Court Case
|202203486
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Arter, Matthew Bell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3900-BLK Fincher Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/13/2022 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M