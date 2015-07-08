Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, DENZEL RAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 04:40:00
Court Case 4002021084015
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRAHAM, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 09:14:00
Court Case 5902022215078
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HUGHEY, MICHAEL ANGELO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021226676
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name JONES, AMANDA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/1977
Height 5.2
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 10:08:00
Court Case 5902022214543
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name JONES, DEAISA LANDREA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 10:05:00
Court Case 5902022214992
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CURETON, SHAKIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-14 11:16:00
Court Case 5902022211511
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount