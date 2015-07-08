Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Banks, Kalyk Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203503
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Banks, Kalyk Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Wilson, Norman Johnell
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Norman Johnell (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Gardner, Gerald Aurelius
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203493
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Gardner, Gerald Aurelius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Nc 16/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/14/2022 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Leach, Deandre Sincere
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203099
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Leach, Deandre Sincere (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Fairley Av/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Hamilton, Dupree Ke`edsel
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Officer/Misd (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Dupree Ke`edsel (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Officer/misd (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6500-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/14/2022 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A N
|Name
|Fremin, Earl Emile
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2022
|Court Case
|202203504
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S