Description

Banks, Kalyk Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 18:54.