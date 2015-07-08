Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Banks, Kalyk Lamar
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case 202203503
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Banks, Kalyk Lamar (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 18:54.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Wilson, Norman Johnell
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Wilson, Norman Johnell (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Gardner, Gerald Aurelius
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case 202203493
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Gardner, Gerald Aurelius (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Nc 16/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 5/14/2022 00:27.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Leach, Deandre Sincere
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case 202203099
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Leach, Deandre Sincere (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Fairley Av/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:03.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Hamilton, Dupree Ke`edsel
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Officer/Misd (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hamilton, Dupree Ke`edsel (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Officer/misd (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 6500-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/14/2022 01:20.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Fremin, Earl Emile
Arrest Date 05/14/2022
Court Case 202203504
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/14/2022 20:08.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S