Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HUNTER, KEON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022213102
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MALDONADO, ILDER DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 05:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022215408
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEATHEA, PARIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902022215371
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEWTON, MALCOM L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/26/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 06:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022215417
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HODGES, ARVION JZHANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1999
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902022215372
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DANIELS, SHANNONRAY M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-15 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902022215184
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount