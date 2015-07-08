Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gantt, Britton Samuel
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200473
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Gantt, Britton Samuel (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2022 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Mccorkle, Jamie Shawn
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mccorkle, Jamie Shawn (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at W Hwy 74/plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2022 22:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Moore, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd, M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Michael Ryan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd, M (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2022 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Gonzalez-garcia, Adan
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez-garcia, Adan (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), at Roland Dr Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2022 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Garcia-gonzalez, Jose Ignacio
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|202203106
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garcia-gonzalez, Jose Ignacio (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2022 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Kelly, Benjamin Nathan
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2022
|Court Case
|202203513
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Benjamin Nathan (U /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2022 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A