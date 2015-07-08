Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gantt, Britton Samuel
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case 202200473
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Gantt, Britton Samuel (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2022 22:16.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Mccorkle, Jamie Shawn
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Mccorkle, Jamie Shawn (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at W Hwy 74/plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2022 22:56.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Moore, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd, M (M),
Description Moore, Michael Ryan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd, M (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2022 00:36.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Gonzalez-garcia, Adan
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M),
Description Gonzalez-garcia, Adan (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), at Roland Dr Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2022 02:40.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Garcia-gonzalez, Jose Ignacio
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case 202203106
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garcia-gonzalez, Jose Ignacio (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2022 02:55.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Kelly, Benjamin Nathan
Arrest Date 05/15/2022
Court Case 202203513
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Kelly, Benjamin Nathan (U /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2022 03:00.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A