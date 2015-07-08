Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EATON, DYLAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 04:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022207971
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCFADDEN, THADDEUS MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022215526
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FLEURY, ANTHONY JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 05:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022207882
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORGAN, RODNEY JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 11:40:00
|Court Case
|3502020060925
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, JAMES ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 07:28:00
|Court Case
|5902022215515
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BENNETT, JHAMIRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/2000
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-16 11:30:00
|Court Case
|8902022051159
|Charge Description
|ABDUCTION OF CHILDREN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00