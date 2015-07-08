Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Yesher-el, Malik Karim
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Yesher-el, Malik Karim (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 5/16/2022 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Meadows, Lashuan
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|202203134
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Meadows, Lashuan (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Ccw (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Prob Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
|Description
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Prob Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Miller, Stephen John
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Miller, Stephen John (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Algahim, Mostafa
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M) And 2) Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M),
|Description
|Algahim, Mostafa (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M) and 2) Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M), at 1900-BLK Timberlane, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mccray, Antonio Marcell
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2022
|Court Case
|202203121
|Charge
|Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Mccray, Antonio Marcell (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M