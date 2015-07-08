Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Yesher-el, Malik Karim
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Yesher-el, Malik Karim (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 700-BLK East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC, on 5/16/2022 10:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Meadows, Lashuan
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case 202203134
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Ccw (M),
Description Meadows, Lashuan (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Ccw (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 12:12.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Prob Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Prob Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 12:37.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Miller, Stephen John
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Miller, Stephen John (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 13:09.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Algahim, Mostafa
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M) And 2) Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M),
Description Algahim, Mostafa (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M) and 2) Youth Access To Tobacco, Vapor Or Wrapping Papers (M), at 1900-BLK Timberlane, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 13:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Mccray, Antonio Marcell
Arrest Date 05/16/2022
Court Case 202203121
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Mccray, Antonio Marcell (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2022 00:34.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M