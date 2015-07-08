Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCLURE, JOEY D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 12:05:00
Court Case 5902021018635
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ALI, HAKEEM YASIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 12:40:00
Court Case 5902022215672
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SEEGARS, CHARLIE JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 12:33:00
Court Case 5902022215644
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILL, JULIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 16:37:00
Court Case 5902022006523
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BAKER, TYRONE EUGENE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/26/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 13:30:00
Court Case 4802022000301
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREEN, DANIEL ANTONIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-17 15:50:00
Court Case 5902019243289
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount