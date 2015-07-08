Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCLURE, JOEY D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021018635
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ALI, HAKEEM YASIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022215672
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SEEGARS, CHARLIE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/15/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 12:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022215644
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILL, JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 16:37:00
|Court Case
|5902022006523
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAKER, TYRONE EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/26/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 13:30:00
|Court Case
|4802022000301
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREEN, DANIEL ANTONIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-17 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019243289
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount