Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 05/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fta (Felony Probation Violation), F (F),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fta (felony Probation Violation), F (F), at 5200-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2022 05:11.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/06) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:15, 5/17/2022. Reported: 08:15, 5/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mcghee, Nicholle Dray
Arrest Date 05/17/2022
Court Case 202203162
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Mcghee, Nicholle Dray (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 900-BLK Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2022 08:31.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/10) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:15, 5/17/2022. Reported: 08:15, 5/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Hall, Antoine
Arrest Date 05/17/2022
Court Case 202203163
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pv, Poss St Mv) (F), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss St Mv, Rdo, Poss Mar) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (B/E Mv, Larc Mv, Pv) (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
Description Hall, Antoine (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pv, Poss St Mv) (F), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss St Mv, Rdo, Poss Mar) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (b/e Mv, Larc Mv, Pv) (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 5800-BLK Reddman Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/17/2022 08:52.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/10) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 09:24, 5/17/2022. Reported: 09:24, 5/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A