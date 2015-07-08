Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta (Felony Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fta (felony Probation Violation), F (F), at 5200-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2022 05:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/06) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:15, 5/17/2022. Reported: 08:15, 5/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mcghee, Nicholle Dray
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2022
|Court Case
|202203162
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Mcghee, Nicholle Dray (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 900-BLK Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2022 08:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/10) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:15, 5/17/2022. Reported: 08:15, 5/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Hall, Antoine
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2022
|Court Case
|202203163
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pv, Poss St Mv) (F), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss St Mv, Rdo, Poss Mar) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (B/E Mv, Larc Mv, Pv) (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hall, Antoine (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pv, Poss St Mv) (F), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss St Mv, Rdo, Poss Mar) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (b/e Mv, Larc Mv, Pv) (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at 5800-BLK Reddman Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 5/17/2022 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/10) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 09:24, 5/17/2022. Reported: 09:24, 5/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A