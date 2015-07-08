Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLIOTT, THEODORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022215333
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, JAMONTAY AVERY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 12:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022215035
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ELLIOTT, THEODORE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 09:44:00
|Court Case
|8902022051589
|Charge Description
|DVPO VIOL DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NEAL, TADARIAN RASHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/2/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 12:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022212099
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAIRSTON, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 09:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022215301
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEVONTE TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/12/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-05-18 15:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount