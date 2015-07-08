Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1800-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2022 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Jackson, Kwame
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2022
|Court Case
|202203205
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Marij 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz, Posse (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Kwame (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Marij 1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz, Posse (M), at 600-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2022 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2022 13:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Kernan, Madison Peyton
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kernan, Madison Peyton ( /F/23) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Waxhaw-marvin Road/kensington Dr, Waxhaw, on 5/18/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K
|Name
|Michael, Renae Chandler
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Michael, Renae Chandler (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8200-BLK Carriker Williams Rd, Fairview, NC, on 5/18/2022 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at [Address], between 00:21, 5/18/2022 and 00:22, 5/18/2022. Reported: 00:22, 5/18/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P