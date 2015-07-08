Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name AVELAR, JUAN FRANCISCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 00:54:00
Court Case 5902022214472
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 09:32:00
Court Case 5902022215898
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 12500.00

Name JUAREZ-HERNANDEZ, ALFREDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1976
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 14:17:00
Court Case 5902022207582
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LIFHRED, LADESTINY VICTORIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022215881
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TURNER, ALFONZA TERRANCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 11:00:00
Court Case 5902022212899
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, SETH CALIEK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-05-19 15:45:00
Court Case 5902022215969
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00